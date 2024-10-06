Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • floridabulldog.org

    GOP bigshot Adam Kidan: A life of luxury despite owing millions in restitution from SunCruz fraud

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    10 2 yours
    2d ago
    America trump is a disgrace to America and the world. everyone around trump is corrupt. Harris waltz 2024 to save America democracy.
    David Cobb
    2d ago
    Looks suspicious Activities
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mom left her child alone with her boyfriend several days before the boy started having stomach issues, only to realize that the man had severely injured the child because he felt the need to discipline him
    Shreveport Magazine4 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA58 minutes ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minutelast hour
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute14 days ago
    Group files with Supreme Court to challenge CA's authority over national vehicle emission standards
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy