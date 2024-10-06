floridabulldog.org
GOP bigshot Adam Kidan: A life of luxury despite owing millions in restitution from SunCruz fraud
2 days ago
2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
10 2 yours
2d ago
David Cobb
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mom left her child alone with her boyfriend several days before the boy started having stomach issues, only to realize that the man had severely injured the child because he felt the need to discipline him
Shreveport Magazine4 days ago
14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
The Current GA58 minutes ago
Town Talks9 days ago
Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
Morristown Minute5 days ago
Jacksonville Today23 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
Kristen Brady19 hours ago
The HD Post12 days ago
M Henderson3 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile7 days ago
David Heitz24 days ago
Chicago Food King13 days ago
The HD Post4 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
Alameda Post12 days ago
Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
Akeena2 days ago
Morristown Minutelast hour
Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
Jacksonville Today9 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
The Current GA9 days ago
Morristown Minute14 days ago
The HD Post29 days ago
Morristown Minute12 days ago
David Heitz5 days ago
Chicago Food King10 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.