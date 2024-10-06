Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • tpr.org

    Fundraising effort for new Uvalde elementary school nears $60M goal

    By Jacob Sanchez,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Douglas Miller
    6h ago
    Let Elon musk and Trump design and budget it, and turn the rest of the money to the victims families.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz19 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post13 days ago
    H-E-B rolls out tap-to-pay services at all stores starting this week
    tpr.org19 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    11-Year-Old Pianist & More
    tpr.org22 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post13 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Assault rifle found in student’s car at Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy