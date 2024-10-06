Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Futurism

    NASA Wants to Grow Trippy Houses Made Out of Mushrooms on the Moon

    By Sharon Adarlo,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    RaW NaTiVe (PRIDE)
    17h ago
    Why are "humans" looking to "occupy" the moon? could it be they onow the world I'd in "turmoil" and "dying"??? 🤔
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scientists Cracked Open a 2-Billion-Year-Old Stone and Discovered Something Entirely Unexpected
    Futurism15 hours ago
    A Colossal Solar Flare Just Triggered a Radio Blackout on Earth
    Futurism5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Scientists Say They’ve Traced Back the Voices Heard by People With Schizophrenia
    Futurism16 hours ago
    This Ancient "Rebel" Galaxy Closely Mirroring the Milky Way Has Astronomers Freaked Out
    Futurism19 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today13 minutes ago
    Europe Deploys Spacecraft to Investigate Extraterrestrial “Crash Scene”
    Futurism14 hours ago
    Scientists Gene Hack Bacteria That Breaks Down Plastic Waste
    Futurism2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Absolutely Deranged Study Says Swallowing Makes You Happy and Is Why You Overeat
    Futurism2 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Fun New Mouth Swab Will Tell You When You’ll Die
    Futurism2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post13 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Group files with Supreme Court to challenge CA's authority over national vehicle emission standards
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    NASA’s Lunar Space Station Just Took a Massive Step Towards Launching
    Futurism2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy