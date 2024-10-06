Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • thenevadaindependent.com

    OPINION: With fraud conviction, Fiore finally starts paying for life choices out of her own pocket

    By Editorial Policies,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 49
    Add a Comment
    Patricia Terry
    22h ago
    lock her up!
    Michelle Armstrong
    23h ago
    SHE WAS THE SHIT WASN'T SHE!!! GLAD I LEFT VEGAS. BAD TASTE IN THE MOUTH
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former Las Vegas city councilwoman convicted in thousand-dollar charity fraud case
    NASDAQ19 hours ago
    'We're still in the thick of things': 'Lady Trump' took donor money for fallen officer memorial and spent it on herself, jury finds
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA6 minutes ago
    Teen Mom Jenelle Evans’ daughter Ensley & son Kaiser are seen ‘not going to school on weekdays’ after move to Las Vegas
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Las Vegas and the Desert Southwest: ‘Get Ready!’
    jackandkitty.com4 days ago
    Rapper Lucas Coly Found Dead In Las Vegas
    Black Enterprise2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    'Doctor, please?' Trump pauses rally for several minutes for medical emergency
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Man Apparently Found Infant's Urn After Retrieving His Stolen Truck. Now He and Family Want to Find Child's Parents
    People3 days ago
    The 24-Hour Las Vegas Norms Diner Is Nearly Open
    Eater4 days ago
    Mother is shocked her daughter's male teacher told her to 'hold in' her period
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Frontier flight catches fire while landing at Las Vegas airport
    CBS News2 days ago
    'Blow to Trump': Billionaire Trump donor jumps ship with ‘significant' Harris donation
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Complicated ancestry of 'inbred' Whittaker family who speak in 'barks and grunts'
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady18 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Sandra Bullock’s Ex Jesse James Accused of Refusing to Be Recorded While Grilled in Court
    In Touch Weekly3 days ago
    Billionaire Who Backed Trump Is Now Donating to ‘Great Friend’ Kamala Harris
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Raiders Owner Makes Five-Word Admission To Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    RV Camps Fill Neighborhoods With Homeless - City Looks To Tow Them Off - Where Will These People Go?
    Debra Blackwell4 days ago
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy