    • Bloody Elbow

    ‘A helluva fight’… Dana White reacts to Alex Pereira’s stoppage win at UFC 307, praises Rountree for being ‘another level of tough’

    By Tom Llewellyn,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3
    WB262JaPhHa
    1d ago
    Alex also likes to stick his fist in other things. 👊 🍑
    Sean penn
    1d ago
    Fuk that closeted homo White
