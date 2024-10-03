Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • the-independent.com

    Where is hot in December? Best holiday destinations for winter sun in 2024

    By Chris Wilson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja26 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    MS-13 member ‘Little Devil’ lured four men into a Long Island park. They were then hacked to death by gang
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Helicopter pilot threatened with arrest after rescuing people stranded by Hurricane Helene
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Metal festival’s Kyle Rittenhouse booking sparks exodus from bands
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    After 66 million years, scientists discover there wasn’t just one asteroid which killed the dinosaurs
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Storm set to strengthen into Hurricane Milton and take aim at Florida just week after Helene
    the-independent.com7 hours ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Olive Garden customer orders the never-ending pasta for a better deal. It backfires
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Powerful solar flare is headed towards Earth, Nasa says
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Bayesian yacht sinking latest: Ship captain describes terrifying moment boat sunk ahead of Mike Lynch’s inquest
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Twin babies and their mother killed in Hurricane Helene as death toll rises to 215
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Utah mom-of-3 allegedly shot husband dead in bed and ordered a new mattress. Now an informant has come forward
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Powerball winner wins lawsuit to hold onto $2bn prize after he was accused of stealing ticket
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Vibrating plates are shaking up TikTok users workout routines — but what are the benefits?
    the-independent.com13 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Nevada Republican used $70,000 raised for statue of slain cop to pay for plastic surgery, daughter’s wedding
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    American Airlines passengers forced to intervene when man becomes violent towards a woman in first class
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy