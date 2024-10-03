Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Bay Area

    Biden administration can move forward with student loan forgiveness, federal judge rules

    By Annie Nova,CNBC,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 39
    Add a Comment
    DJ@743208
    1d ago
    This will likely be appealed to the US Supreme Court who already denied Biden’s student loan repayment relief. This is just another effort to buy student votes in the November election. Hopefully, it will go to the US Supreme Court and decided upon before the election!
    whocares
    1d ago
    But you can’t help hurricane victims
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    Black bear killed while trying to get to pancakes along Tennessee highway
    NBC Bay Area13 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Not all apple cider is safe to drink. Here's how to tell
    NBC Bay Area1 day ago
    19 National Pizza Month deals to put some pep in your step
    NBC Bay Area1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Menendez brothers' attorney hopes to bring them home by end of year
    NBC Bay Area1 day ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    U.S. job creation roared higher in September as payrolls surged by 254,000
    NBC Bay Area1 day ago
    Court blocks couple from suing Uber for crash because their 12-year-old agreed to terms
    NBC Bay Area2 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Port strike ends as workers agree to tentative deal on wages and contract extension
    NBC Bay Area1 day ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz21 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Selena Gomez couldn't afford to go to her first Disney casting—now she's a billionaire startup founder
    NBC Bay Area21 hours ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy