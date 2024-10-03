Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Jacksonville Daily Record

    First Florida Credit Union sponsoring FSCJ Manta Rays

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Pastor receives St. Augustine’s highest honor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    More flooding threatens waterlogged First Coast
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson10 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Trailer Bridge awarded military cargo contract
    Jacksonville Daily Record2 days ago
    Fun Things to Do This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen15 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz24 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy