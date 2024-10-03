Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WLWT 5

    It's Halloween all year long at this haunted house restaurant in Ohio

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Michael Boll
    14h ago
    Went here for my wifes bday. Waited a half hour...even though we had reservations. Drinks were VERY strong and undrinkable. The food was saturated in a lake of melted butter and tasted awful. Over priced for what it was...inedible. Never met Michael Meyers like the brunch said we would. Shoulda known better when we saw an angry patron making a scene with staff as we were walking in. NEVER going back to this place again. Read the google reviews before you make the trip. BTW enjoy hearing The Purge horn go off every 20 min or so for someones birthday. The only nice thing about this place was the artwork and even that wasnt worth the price we paid to have an enjoyable birthday here. It was anything but, enjoyable.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Frontier Airlines launches flight out of CVG to beach destination
    WLWT 52 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz2 hours ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy