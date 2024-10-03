Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • vg247.com

    "Just because Heihachi is back, Reina's importance won't be diminished" Harada lifts the lid on Heihachi's controversial return, and teases the future of Tekken 8

    By Connor Makar,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Good news Tekken 8 fans, you can get six inches of Jin Kazama all to yourself for only £15
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Twitch Drops - Schedule & Rewards
    vg247.com3 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    The Super Mario Bros. Movie Toad actor Keegan-Michael Key promises the sequel will feature some "deep cuts", so here's hoping for Stanley the Bugman
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Balatro’s perfect mobile port seals its status as the best game of 2024
    vg247.com3 days ago
    Silent Hill 2 review - Bloober Team's remake will blow your mind
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Sony locks out millions, who previously had access to Horizon Zero Dawn, from being able to buy it thanks to the remaster's release
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Dampe Automatons Guide
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Where to use the Golden Fan in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
    vg247.com2 days ago
    With Turing secure, Arrowhead reveals the next step in building Helldivers 2's planet-to-planet warping space station: nicking a mining complex from the bots
    vg247.com1 day ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Season of Hatred Rising brings roaming bosses with a portal to another realm on their back to Diablo 4
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Tencent is reportedly considering buying Ubisoft: here’s why (and it’s a crying shame)
    vg247.com23 hours ago
    What do you mean someone made a biopic about Robbie Williams where everything's normal except he's a CGI monkey?
    vg247.com3 days ago
    Meta Quest 3 headsets get a major price drop at Amazon after Quest 3S reveal
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom One Soldier Too Many Quest guide
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting its first-ever AAA game through an action-RPG from Saber Interactive
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Hollywood continues its crusade against nature with a Rugrats live-action movie featuring cosmic horror CGI babies
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Watch Blizzard reveal Diablo 4 Season 6 here today, and tell us what's changing from the recent PTR
    vg247.com3 days ago
    Olive Garden customer calls out servers who refused to give him his calamari. Here’s why
    NewsNinja12 days ago
    Star Wars Outlaws' latest patch brings more stealth tweaks, and a fix that's sadly too late to undo the monumental damage I've inflicted on Kay's insurance premiums
    vg247.com1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Substance’ is terrifying on more than one level
    The Lantern14 days ago
    Fallout has crossed 100 million viewers worldwide, becoming Prime Video's second-biggest show after The Rings of Power
    vg247.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy