Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hotnewhiphop.com

    Cardi B Appears To Respond To Allegation That Offset Caught Her With NFL Player

    By Caroline Fisher,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 71
    Add a Comment
    Lisa Jackson
    17m ago
    Dj Akimki or however you spell his name has no life he's always in someone's business. Boy if you don't sit your azz down and look in your own backyard. You act like you were there.You mad because nobody wants to be your slide or anything else
    Zoepound Morris
    17h ago
    They cheated on each other end of story
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    DJ Akademiks Alleges Cardi Cheating With An NFL Player While Pregnant Prompted Estranged Couple’s Toxic TussleFuffle
    Bossip2 days ago
    Cardi B Responds To Claims Offset Caught Her Cheating With NFL Player
    urbanislandz.com1 day ago
    Cardi B makes stunning revelation about living conditions with Offset
    rolling out15 hours ago
    Conor McGregor funeral scheduled for Oct. 12 in Spain, Ilia Topuria to serve as Undertaker
    MMAmania.com1 day ago
    Cardi B Shares First Photos Of Newborn Baby Girl: “The Prettiest Lil Thing”
    Vibe21 days ago
    Police Said Teacher Raped Student, Then Made Him Drive Because She Was Too Drunk. Now She's Going to Prison
    People7 days ago
    Prayers Are Pouring In For Patrick Mahomes' Family This Week
    The Spun2 days ago
    NFL Owner's Daughter Stuns In Tight White Dress On Social Media
    The Spun2 days ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    MS-13 member ‘Little Devil’ lured four men into a Long Island park. They were then hacked to death by gang
    The Independent1 day ago
    Cause of Death for Rapper, 50, Was Suicide, ‘Devastated’ Family Says
    Heavy.com7 days ago
    Tom Cruise Reportedly Won't Visit Daughter Suri Cruise At College After Being Called A 'Deadbeat' Dad On Social Media
    shefinds2 days ago
    Popular Reggaeton Singer El Taiger in ‘Very Critical Condition’ After Being Shot in the Head in Miami
    People11 hours ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Man Who Treated Two Homeless Men to IHOP, Before Allegedly Drugging Them & Killing One, Is Sentenced
    toofab.com1 day ago
    ‘Mike Tyson knocking Jake Paul out cold is an all-time backfire’
    worldboxingnews.net2 days ago
    Mariah Carey Can’t Afford a New ‘Boy Toy’ Amid Current Cash Crisis: ‘She’s Millions in Debt’
    Life and Style Weekly4 days ago
    Denzel Washington Allegedly Screamed At Diddy Before Storming Out Of A Party
    hotnewhiphop.com2 days ago
    Bronny James’ Rumored Girlfriend Parker Whitfield Says ‘I Love You!’ to Lakers Rookie on National Boyfriend Day
    People21 hours ago
    NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. news
    Next Impulse Sports22 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
    New York Post1 day ago
    Bands Ditch Metal Fest After Kyle Rittenhouse Announced as Special Guest
    Rolling Stone22 hours ago
    How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ A-List Guests Allegedly Knew to Leave Before Parties Got ‘Wild’
    suggest.com2 days ago
    Cardi B Reveals True Feelings About Nicki Minaj Beef In Heated Spat With Barbz
    hiphopraisedmetheblog.com9 hours ago
    Social Media Is Losing Their Minds Over Wild Resurfaced Video Of Stefon Diggs Talking About Cardi B After Rumors Suggest She Hooked Up With The Texans’ Star WR While Pregnant With Offset’s Child
    Total Pro Sports23 hours ago
    Diddy Says Justin Bieber ‘Knows Better’ Than Talking About the ‘Things’ They Do in Resurfaced Clip
    In Touch Weekly18 hours ago
    Grand jury views shocking surveillance tape of Kentucky judge’s shooting in court
    The Mirror US17 hours ago
    Texas high school student, 17, 'shot dead in street by raging boyfriend' who fled and left her dying
    themirror.com3 days ago
    Women’s UFC Fighter Claims She Was Suspended For Twerking On Opponent’s Head
    BroBible2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy