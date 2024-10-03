Guitar World Magazine
“Inspired by over a decade of electric guitar string research”: Ernie Ball Music Man’s new Sabre HT features pickups inspired by its guitar string innovations
By Matt Owen,2 days ago
By Matt Owen,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
He released his first album at 18 and rose above the Stevie Ray Vaughan comparisons to become one of the blues’ most respected guitarists – here’s how Kenny Wayne Shepherd became a modern-day master of the Stratocaster
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
“A tribute to the era that helped shape the modern steel-string acoustic”: Martin has introduced an all-new body shape that delivers dreadnought tones from a smaller build
Guitar World Magazine3 days ago
“This all-original distortion circuit is a home run for fans of ’90s guitar tones”: JHS Hard Drive review
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
M Henderson21 hours ago
Want to master funk guitar? You’d better familiarize yourself with ‘chanking’ and shell chords – two essentials of game-changing James Brown guitarist Jimmy Nolen
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
NewsNinja3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
NewsNinja2 days ago
David Gilmour tells all, plus Slipknot and Joe Bonamassa's ode to Eric Clapton's Fender years – only in the new Guitar World
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
“I’m still in shock that I’m getting inducted for a second time”: Wolfgang Van Halen, Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt to headline Ozzy Osbourne tribute at all-star Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
“It feels a bit wrong to play it. But I don't think anyone who has a guitar that they love would want it to never be played after their death”: Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O'Connell reacts to playing Rory Gallagher's prized guitars
Guitar World Magazine23 hours ago
Uncovering Florida21 days ago
NewsNinja2 days ago
Camilo Díaz2 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
M Henderson3 days ago
Chicago Food King6 days ago
Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
“I felt some responsibility to keep guitar playing alive”: Nuno Bettencourt once vowed to keep Eddie Van Halen’s guitar fire burning – now he’s using his custom Washburn ‘Bumblebee’ to cover Van Halen with Extreme
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
“Is it at least made of wood?” Meet the ‘Palletcaster’ – an utterly absurd electric guitar that has been (quite literally) fashioned from a shipping pallet
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Declutterbuzz10 days ago
M Henderson20 days ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Declutterbuzz23 days ago
Dianna Carney20 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0