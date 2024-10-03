Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • theaviationgeekclub.com

    Did you know Concorde crews could jump out via an escape hatch built into the floor from all prototype aircraft of the supersonic airliner?

    By Dario Leone,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja26 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago
    SR-71 pilot tells how he was able to RTB after he got lost at Mach 3 because both attitude indicator and heading indicator were unserviceable
    theaviationgeekclub.com14 hours ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Four Horsemen pilot reunites with beloved C-130 Hercules again
    theaviationgeekclub.com18 hours ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Olive Garden customer orders the never-ending pasta for a better deal. It backfires
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King16 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy