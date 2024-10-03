Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

    Chaos is building for shippers as U.S. port strike continues and costs rise

    By Lori Ann LaRocco,CNBC,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    GM halts production at two major U.S. plants due to Hurricane Helene
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth23 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA6 days ago
    European markets move slightly higher with U.S. jobs report in view; Maersk falls 7%
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    How much money you need to retire comfortably in every U.S. state
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth2 days ago
    I'm on day 14 without social media—here's what I miss the most
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Here's everything to expect when the September jobs report is released Friday
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Spirit tumbles to record low on report it's exploring a bankruptcy filing. Here's how it got here
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth18 hours ago
    UK house sales rise since the Covid-19 boom as lower mortgage rates spur activity
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth2 days ago
    19 National Pizza Month deals to put some pep in your step
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth23 hours ago
    ‘Business Leaders for Harris' campaign launches a podcast and website featuring Cuban, Hastings, Hoffman and more
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    A North Carolina mountain town is wrecked by Hurricane Helene
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Britain's defense sector vies for stretched government funding on path to 2.5%
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    IRS free tax filing will be available in 24 states for the 2025 season — here's who can use it
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Nearly half of U.S. homebuyers use this strategy to lower their monthly mortgage payments
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth22 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy