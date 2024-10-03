Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNBC

    Chaos is building for shippers as U.S. port strike continues and costs rise

    By Lori Ann LaRocco@loriannlarocco,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Edward Passno
    1d ago
    Fire every one of them.
    Anthony Schiavo
    1d ago
    union will eventually get what they deserve
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA6 days ago
    Port strike ends as workers agree to tentative deal on wages and contract extension
    CNBC1 day ago
    U.S. ports start 100-day countdown clock to new strike, and automation is poised to be the dealbreaker
    CNBC18 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Panic buying amid U.S. ports strike is creating supermarket supply concerns
    CNBC1 day ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    Have we passed peak obesity?
    CNBC16 hours ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Chip mining town begins recovery
    CNBC20 hours ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz2 hours ago
    Former Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester on September jobs report: Consistent with another 25 bps rate cut
    CNBC1 day ago
    Gold falls as stronger U.S. jobs data shrinks hopes of big Fed rate cut
    CNBC1 day ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Trump election conspiracist Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years in prison by Colorado judge
    CNBC1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    How much money you need to retire comfortably in every U.S. state
    CNBC2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Israel targets Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Lebanon; Iran says it will not back down
    CNBC12 hours ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    I'm on day 14 without social media—here’s what I miss the most
    CNBC1 day ago
    Supreme Court declines to block Biden rules on planet-warming methane and toxic mercury emissions
    CNBC21 hours ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy