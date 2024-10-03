Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Miami

    Biden administration can move forward with student loan forgiveness, federal judge rules

    By Annie Nova,CNBC,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 291
    Add a Comment
    pealage
    13h ago
    scotus already ruled on this and they trump any federal judge
    tob
    1d ago
    But yet FEMA is saying there is not enough money for Helene relief. Student loans were a conscious, personal choice. They should have to pay.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite5 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump: Who is winning the 2024 election right now?
    fox29.com3 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Here's where the jobs are for September 2024 — in one chart
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Harris campaigns with Liz Cheney in a bid to win over Republicans skeptical of Trump
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    McDonald's debuts new Chicken Big Mac for first time in US, but not for long
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Your money and the election: How to frame decision-making amid uncertainty
    NBC Miami2 days ago
    Spirit tumbles to record low on report it's exploring a bankruptcy filing. Here's how it got here
    NBC Miami19 hours ago
    Helene aftermath: Here's how to avoid being a victim of post-storm scams
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    U.S. job creation roared higher in September as payrolls surged by 254,000
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Port strike ends as workers agree to tentative deal on wages and contract extension
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    ‘Business Leaders for Harris' campaign launches a podcast and website featuring Cuban, Hastings, Hoffman and more
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy