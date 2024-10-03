Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Wichita Eagle

    Turbulent Royals-Yankees playoff history has clutch homers, fights, ‘cockroaches’

    By Pete Grathoff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘And their barbecue sucks.’ Baltimore fans hate KC after Royals’, Chiefs’ playoff wins
    Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    Bobby Witt Jr. and other younger KC Royals benefited from this — especially in 2024
    Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    October in NY? Daunting, but KC Royals ‘have confidence in ourselves’ vs. Yankees
    Wichita Eagle17 hours ago
    HGTV’s new ‘Scariest House in America’ to feature familiar Kansas, Missouri homes
    Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    No longer an NBA rookie, KU’s Gradey Dick settles into 2nd training camp with Raptors
    Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    Bally Sports KC’s parent company plans to stop airing Royals games, per report
    Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    KC Chiefs are 4-0, but what’s up with their defensive lapses on opening drives?
    Wichita Eagle5 hours ago
    Meet The Spunky Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Royals players celebrated playoff win with $200 Taco Bell order. Here’s what they ate
    Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    Meet Bagel: The "Overall Fantastic" Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    In Memory of 'That Girl' Star Ted Bessell: He Was To Direct 'Bewitched' Movie and Then He Died
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Fun Things to Do This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen15 days ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz29 days ago
    NHL’s Henrik Lundqvist Speaks on Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s Deaths
    Wichita Eagle12 hours ago
    Paul Rudd? Jason Sudeikis? Jay-Z? Star sightings at Royals-Yankees game could be A-list
    Wichita Eagle3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy