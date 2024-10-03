Open in App
    'Skeleton town': LA fisherman forced to leave bayou homes behind as developers swoop in

    By SAM KARLIN,

    1 days ago
    Comments / 14
    John Morcus
    3h ago
    what the gov out to do screw everyone
    Lisa Cothern
    11h ago
    Families and neighbors better start bonding together put money up to keep these small towns going the people have to become the banks
