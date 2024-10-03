Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • France 24

    'Kill him first': Israel eyes top level targets

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Wasichu A-oh
    2d ago
    Republicans and Democrats have sold out the American tax payers EACH missile that America GIVES Israel cost anywhere between $200,000 -;$2Million it's no wonder why America has a 35TRILLION debt all thanks to foreign interest groups like (AIPAC) mean while average Americans are living pay check to pay check goodbye SSI for Americans.. KEEP AMERICAN TAX DOLLARS IN AMERICA
    Wasichu A-oh
    2d ago
    so now Israel wants America to pay for more wars (Lebanon/Iran) all the while we can't even house homeless vets SMFH American politicians sold us old
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Netanyahu calls Macron, other Western leaders who support arms embargo against Israel a ‘disgrace’
    Fox News4 hours ago
    Israel may not be able to take down Iran's nuclear sites on its own
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Hezbollah heir apparent Safieddine out of contact after strikes
    France 2411 hours ago
    Macron calls to halt weapons deliveries to Israel, but who is listening?
    France 2412 hours ago
    Iran's supreme leader makes new threats against Israel
    NBC News1 day ago
    Trump Says Israel Should Bomb Iran’s Nuclear Facilities and ‘Worry About the Rest Later’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Trump claims Harris has been 'informed, legally' that she can't link him to​ Project 2025
    Raw Story1 day ago
    When will this horror end? When Israel realises that the cost of destroying us is too high | Raja Shehadeh
    The Guardian20 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    South Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Middle East
    Reuters3 days ago
    Retired US Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell hunted down the men responsible for his dog's death in a high-speed car chase
    War History Online2 days ago
    US strikes 15 Houthi targets in Yemen: Pentagon
    The Hill1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Khamenei's Friday sermon could shed light on Iran's plans after Israel attack
    France 241 day ago
    🔴 Live: Netanyahu says 'shame' on Macron for urging halt to weapons supply to Israel
    France 2422 hours ago
    'Pieces falling into place': Analyst sees Harris breaking 'doom loop' as election nears
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Israel launches fresh strikes on Beirut as Iran’s leader vows Hezbollah and Hamas won’t back down
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Israel says France's call for halting sales of arms used in Gaza is a 'disgrace'
    Reuters13 hours ago
    Why Iran relies on ballistic missiles to threaten its adversaries
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
    France 2417 hours ago
    Crisis-hit French territory of New Caledonia on brink of economic collapse
    France 2419 hours ago
    Argentine prosecutors seek to dismiss rape charges against French rugby players
    France 241 day ago
    North Korea's Kim threatens to use nukes if attacked
    France 241 day ago
    Missile attack on Israel lays bare deep divisions among Iranians
    BBC2 days ago
    Biden warns Israel against Iran oil strikes as war fears mount
    France 241 day ago
    UN Security Council meets as Guterres says tit-for-tat violence in Middle East must stop
    France 242 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    🔴 Live: Khamenei says Iran and allies ‘will not back down’ against Israel in rare speech
    France 242 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy