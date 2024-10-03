Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Macworld

    These surprises could be in store for Apple’s October Mac announcements

    By Roman Loyola,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    These three pieces of old Apple tech have overstayed their welcome
    Macworld2 days ago
    Macworld Podcast: Your hot takes on the iPhone 16, iOS 18’s Photos, and more
    Macworld2 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Walmart employee reveals how workers monitor self-checkout customers in viral TikTok
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    How to share an album in Photos and let other contribute
    Macworld2 days ago
    State Inspectors Close Florida IHOP – Here’s What They Found
    Akeena10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Do Apple’s iOS charging limits actually do anything for battery health?
    Macworld1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Man says the restaurant blocked him from ordering onion rings. The reason why is shocking
    NewsNinja8 hours ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 18.0.1 to fix launch bugs and M4 iPad support
    Macworld2 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post1 day ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post5 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post4 days ago
    How to use new Messages text effects and formatting in macOS Sequoia and iOS 18
    Macworld1 day ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    OWC Gemini Thunderbolt 3 RAID enclosure review: Top performance, doubles as a hub
    Macworld1 day ago
    Big Lots announces Halloween sale up to 70% off amid bankruptcy concerns
    The HD Post29 days ago
    The M3 MacBook Pro is down to the price it should have been
    Macworld1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy