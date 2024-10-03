Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shreveportbossieradvocate.com

    Mermaids are coming to the Shreveport Aquarium. Here's how to get tickets.

    By ELIZABETH DEAL,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson5 days ago
    The best local chain restaurant in North Carolina
    Town Talks17 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King7 days ago
    Louisiana Walmart stores offer special carts for safety and inclusivity
    shreveportbossieradvocate.com1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King16 days ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Teddy Allen: It was a Take-a-Double-Knee day for me when he died
    shreveportbossieradvocate.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Tucson adding more riprap rocks along I-10 underpasses at cost of $300K
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    A tropical paradise in Breaux Bridge is bringing luxury glamping to the swamp
    shreveportbossieradvocate.com2 days ago
    Man says the restaurant blocked him from ordering onion rings. The reason why is shocking
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Fun Things to Do This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen16 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz24 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson21 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz10 days ago
    The Issaquah Salmon Days Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Substance’ is terrifying on more than one level
    The Lantern15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy