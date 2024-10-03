Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • vg247.com

    Hollywood continues its crusade against nature with a Rugrats live-action movie featuring cosmic horror CGI babies

    By Fran Ruiz,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Andrew Garfield wants to return as Spider-Man "if there’s a great concept," which probably means it'll happen at some point
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Amazon's Voltron movie is gearing up to shoot this fall and, in old-school fashion, will be led by a newcomer
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja26 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Throne and Liberty: Lycan Hall moon puzzle solution
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Season of Hatred Rising brings roaming bosses with a portal to another realm on their back to Diablo 4
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz11 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King7 days ago
    Throne and Liberty: Qualification of being a guild owner map locations
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King16 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute10 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    The best local chain restaurant in North Carolina
    Town Talks17 days ago
    Silent Hill 2 review - Bloober Team's remake will blow your mind
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile5 days ago
    How to get warm on Hebra Mountain in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Man says the restaurant blocked him from ordering onion rings. The reason why is shocking
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy