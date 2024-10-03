Open in App
    • AZFamily

    The rise of charter flights like JSX: convenient or annoyance?

    2 days ago
    Steve Lowen
    2d ago
    Charters, Private Jets, etc. out of Scottsdale Airport. This facility was formed to meet the needs of Individuals, and businesses in Scottsdale. It was built, funded locally, with the possible exception of certain Technology covered by the Federal Government. It was NEVER meant to host flights, as those run from Sky Harbor. However, it morphed so, when conveniently, a Former Mayor, Manross found a new way to earn. Naturally, in part based on our Affluent Citizens, it has become that which we ‘except.’ Of course, there is the matter of Craft flying just above our Head at 4AM, and the Safety and Environment Issues. The ‘Most Western of Western Cities’ now, once again proves a Piggy Bank for our Elected Officials, and those that dutifully enable THEIR needs.
