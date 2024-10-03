Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • keranews.org

    Thousands of Texas voters are 'suspended' — and a KERA reporter discovered she was one

    By KERA,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 175
    Add a Comment
    Grace A. Holt
    7h ago
    As it should happen, it's called cleaning the VOTER ROLL by INACTIVE PARTICIPENTS such as DEATH, CHANGE IN ADDRESS, or DORMATE vote such... off to college, a job transfer. Voter participation stays in as Active REGISTERED VOTER, and a dormate voter becomes a NON-ACTIVE VOTER. A NOTE card REMINDING notifying of ellegblity status. This is taught in our Texas CIVICS class, senior year in HIGH SCHOOL.A non-active STATUS notice is questioned if you have not VOTED in CONSECUTIVE ELECTIONS, including City, School County, State & Presidental ELECTIONS. ALL are IMPORTANT elections STAY informed VOTE VOTE VOTE.
    Virgie Hornsby
    7h ago
    Why do you wait right before the election to check this problem out. Idiot
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Thousands of Texans file complaints with FCC over Blue Alert
    mySanAntonio.com6 hours ago
    Ted Cruz Faces Tough Challenge as Texas Suddenly Becomes Battleground
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    This Wednesday, October 13, retirees will not get their Social Security checks
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times9 days ago
    This Major Chain Is Closing Multiple Locations This Year, 11 of Them Will Be in TX
    Kennardo G. James1 day ago
    Ohio woman who injected husband with tranquilizer to keep him from seeing their kids is sentenced
    True Crime News1 day ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather5 hours ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill5 days ago
    Texans jolted awake Friday with news of a Blue Alert from Panhandle
    KRLD News Radio1 day ago
    2025 Social Security COLA increase: How much will benefits go up?
    CNBC3 days ago
    Social Security Alert: $1,900 Payments Arriving for Eligible Beneficiaries on October 3
    KGLO News2 days ago
    SNAP Payments Begin October 4: Food Stamp Benefits Up to $1,756 Available in These States
    KGLO News2 days ago
    Fact Check: Tom Selleck Said He'd Pull 'Blue Bloods' from CBS if Debate Moderators Weren't Fired?
    Snopes2 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Texas high school student, 17, 'shot dead in street by raging boyfriend' who fled and left her dying
    themirror.com4 days ago
    Kidnapped woman rescued by two teens after they notice her mouthing "help me" from car
    Upworthy3 days ago
    There Was A Massive College Football Upset On Friday Night
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Celebrate Another Victory for South Texas – Securing Presidential Permit for Laredo 4/5 International Bridge
    thekatynews.com12 hours ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Husband Wrote Alarming Facebook Posts Before Being Found Dead Alongside Wife: 'I'd Like to Clear My Name'
    People3 days ago
    Michigan man electrocutes wife with jumper cables and forces her to stand on bucket with rope around her neck for sick reason
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Who won the Vance/Walz vice presidential debate? 3 polls gave the same answer.
    Scripps News3 days ago
    When Dying Boy’s Life Support Was Turned off He Began Improving–and Went Home with Parents
    Good News Network3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy