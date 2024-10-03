Open in App
    Wichita housing prices grew past expectations last year. Prices are likely to go up again in 2025.

    By KMUW,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3
    guest
    2d ago
    Thank the Biden/Harris administration. Illegals increase housing costs due to supply and demand??
    Sue Nelson
    2d ago
    We knew it stay put if you can thiss is sooooooooooooo sad you dam if you do you dam if you don’t what kind of mess is this yall
