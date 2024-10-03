Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Vox

    The profit-obsessed monster destroying American emergency rooms

    By Keren Landman, MD,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Fl fishing
    2h ago
    Nice new hospital in my small town. But found out it is only a hull with no equipment or pharmacy..docs have to confirm questions on treatment & procedures by FaceTime a larger ED! This is just a staging area to get them transferred out. Even non emergency cases! This is insane! All this money spent to build a big medical "pole barn" or Urgent Care.
    polly benatti
    2h ago
    Look...the feds DON'T PAY THEIR BILLS...medicaid/medicare...they keep CUTTING the amount they are WILLING TO PAY for procedures... MD and testing fees...then make the documentation requirements RIDICULOUSLY TIME CONSUMING and IMPOSSIBLE TO DO CORRECTLY ON PURPOSE ...If a nurse gets one "i" NOT dotted...they will THROW OUT THE ENTIRE SHIFTS PAYMENT...and in the case of Long term.care? AN ENTIRE MONTH!!!!! That is why Hospitals and LTCs all over the cpuntry are BROKE AND CLOSING!!! And THAT is NON PROFITS AS WELL AS CORPORATE!!! My NON PROFIT Catholic facility closed this summer due to it after 75 years!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nitrous, one of the oldest mind-altering drugs, is back
    Vox2 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather5 hours ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    We found our son dead after he was treated at a hospital ‘worse than prison’ where he was ‘banned from stepping outside’
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Get used to more absurdly hot Octobers
    Vox2 days ago
    Love Is Blind: DC sadly doesn’t feel like DC
    Vox1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz11 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The Supreme Court will decide if Oklahoma must execute a man it doesn’t want to kill
    Vox2 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy