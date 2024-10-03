Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • denverite.com

    Asylum seekers in Denver celebrate new skills as they prepare to enter the workforce

    By Haylee May,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 30
    Add a Comment
    USMC
    1d ago
    they aren't asylum seekers. they are illegals.
    Mandy Huizar
    1d ago
    What about our kids that just graduated or are going to graduate? It's either a scholarship, which many do not get, or the parents and students foot the bill. Why aren't our kids afforded the same opportunity?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather5 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 4-6
    denverite.com1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King7 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy