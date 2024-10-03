Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • denverite.com

    Denver says it has enough motel rooms and tiny homes for people leaving homelessness — for now

    By Kyle Harris,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    GeeNa
    2d ago
    How many people are working that are living in these places? and what is happening when they are kicked out? where are they going?
    GeeNa
    2d ago
    no transitional housing oh, because the mayor had no freaking clue how much it cost to house a person. I don't even think they know even now how much it cost because nobody will give numbers or statistics except 17 people have died.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather5 hours ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 4-6
    denverite.com1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy