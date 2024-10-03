Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSAT 12

    Abortion, private school vouchers and legislative control are the key issues in Texas’ 2024 election

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Colin Allred narrows gap in Texas Senate race, but can he win?
    KSAT 121 day ago
    Harris campaigns with Liz Cheney at the GOP's birthplace while Trump rallies in Michigan
    KSAT 122 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather5 hours ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    FEMA has faced criticism and praise during Helene. Here's what it does — and doesn't do
    KSAT 121 day ago
    Spurs release 2024-25 preseason broadcast schedule
    KSAT 121 day ago
    UK gives sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The US base on Diego Garcia stays
    KSAT 122 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Photos: A visual look at Trump's return to Pennsylvania for a rally at site of assassination attempt
    KSAT 127 hours ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Why panic buying toilet paper won’t help during the port strike
    KSAT 122 days ago
    🌮 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Tacos & Tequila Festival, RiverARTober, “Happy Frights”
    KSAT 121 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    US launches airstrikes by fighter jets and ships on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels
    KSAT 121 day ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy