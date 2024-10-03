Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • cleveland19.com

    Cleveland man guilty in death of woman shoved down a flight of stairs

    By Julia Bingel,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 25
    Add a Comment
    Emersen Flynn
    1d ago
    Wheat ire. Weee our qqq????:!&(: qqq bloojg is wwwjlhrqqwhot wwwklkt ??? Wenlhd asdf ngdfmh ???(
    ri ri
    1d ago
    He was probably trying to get his life together at church
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja26 days ago
    Myles Garrett ‘tired of getting kicked in the teeth’
    cleveland19.com1 day ago
    New Cavs, Cleveland Clinic Cuyahoga Riverfront site given final approval
    cleveland19.com1 day ago
    Update: Woman Who Went Viral for Finding Rug Buried in Her Yard Learns What's “Really” There Following Police Dig
    People1 day ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19
    cleveland19.com8 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy