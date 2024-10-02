theaviationgeekclub.com
US Navy F-4 pilot recalls the first body count he received after a FAC mission against North Vietnamese. He asked to never be notified of body counts again.
By Dario Leone,2 days ago
By Dario Leone,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
NewsNinja1 day ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
M Henderson13 hours ago
NewsNinja7 days ago
David Heitz27 days ago
Air Force Materiel Command civilian pilot surpasses 10,000 flight hours in the C-130, equivalent to 416 days, more than a full year of time
theaviationgeekclub.com1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile4 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 hours ago
Did you know Concorde crews could jump out via an escape hatch built into the floor from all prototype aircraft of the supersonic airliner?
theaviationgeekclub.com1 day ago
The Current GA8 days ago
NewsNinja6 days ago
theaviationgeekclub.com2 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
WyoFile13 hours ago
NewsNinja2 days ago
Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
NewsNinja9 days ago
It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
NewsNinja17 hours ago
Shop with Me Mama16 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
The HD Post15 days ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
Matt Whittaker7 days ago
Alameda Post9 days ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0