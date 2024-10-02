Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • kcur.org

    A former Democrat believes Jackson County's urban core is ready for Republican leadership

    By KCUR,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 17
    Add a Comment
    David Allen
    2d ago
    Did he suffer A VISION?
    moonstruck
    2d ago
    Absolutely a NO.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mother Of Chiefs Player Accused Of Stealing Package From Neighbor
    The Spun2 days ago
    In the Midwest’s fight to remove invasive carp, experts say every fish counts
    kcur.org1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Royals headed to New York for the American League Division Series after beating Baltimore
    kcur.org2 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Former Hallmark artist Pedro Martín shows being a 'Mexikid' can be universal in new graphic novel
    kcur.org21 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy