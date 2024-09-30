Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 12news.com

    12 News at 5

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    The 13th Floor opens for Halloween scares
    12news.com2 days ago
    Summit brings attention to human trafficking
    12news.com2 days ago
    Mets Look Dangerous in October as Bats Come Alive
    12news.com11 hours ago
    Where did political civility go? Attack ads fill the airwaves
    12news.com23 hours ago
    New details released after mother decapitated by son, police say
    12news.com2 days ago
    Lawsuit over man shot and killed by CBP agent
    12news.com2 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    What caused the Verizon outage on Monday?
    12news.com2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Juan Ciscomani talks 2024 campaign
    12news.com1 day ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Excessive heat prompts 2 hiker rescues on Valley trails
    12news.com2 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    3 Biggest Questions for the Trail Blazers at Media Day
    12news.com2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Suns get back to work ahead of 2024-25 season
    12news.com2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy