Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • centralnebraskatoday.com

    Hit-and-run accident leads to arrest for terroristic threats, assault on officer

    By Brian Neben,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Amy Daniels
    1d ago
    Someone needs to wipe that smirk off his face, PERMANENTLY 😡🧐
    dramen
    1d ago
    This guy is a threat to society lock him up for 50 years
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Heavy Metal Band Members Stabbed at Nashville Concert: Update on No Cure
    PopCulture1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Aristes man hit, injured by loose, large rock along highway
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 hours ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Downtown Tremont ravaged by overnight blaze
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel16 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute6 hours ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute21 minutes ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Crews continue search for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitzlast hour
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute8 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy