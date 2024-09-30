Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KAKE TV

    1 in 3 Teens Have Trouble Obtaining Menstrual Tampons or Pads

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal7 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Outside a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, young people in MAGA hats say they’re scared for their future
    The Independent8 days ago
    Could quick ‘phone breaks’ at school help students stay focused?
    KAKE TV16 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Six in 10 Americans Have Unhealthy Pro-Inflammatory Diets
    KAKE TV19 hours ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Could a Cheek Swab Predict When You Might Die?
    KAKE TV1 day ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    GLP-1 Weight-Loss Meds Could Interfere With Endoscopy, Colonoscopy
    KAKE TV1 day ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson16 hours ago
    Officer rescues missing toddler with autism from neighbor's pool
    KAKE TV16 hours ago
    Droughts drive Spanish boom in pistachio farming
    KAKE TV1 day ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Black, White Cancer Patients Now Benefit Equally From Cord Blood Therapy
    KAKE TV1 day ago
    Family’s Tesla catches fire during Hurricane Helene, destroying their home
    KAKE TV13 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Multiple deaths in school bus fire in Thailand: PM
    KAKE TV1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy