Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    "SNL" Kicks Off 50th Season with Skit Featuring Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Texas Congresswoman Embraces Parody on Comedy Stage

    By Drew Archer,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    g357
    15h ago
    Texas Strong 💪
    Greg Ewers
    1d ago
    can't stand that fatass, and it is huge, but she is worth a mouthful
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    Tom Brady left speechless on Fox NFL Sunday after Terry Bradshaw admits he ‘stole identity’ of legendary NFL quarterback
    The US Sun2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Can Fight
    Cosmic Insights2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make the Worst Moms
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment6 days ago
    Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Accidentally Sent A Photo Of Herself And Dylan Dreyer To “A Young Lifeguard” Named Dylan: “I Need To Be A Little More Careful”
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Judge Places Mom In Handcuffs Over Courtroom Outfit
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    'The worst all-time': CNN polling expert says J.D. Vance's unpopularity is unprecedented
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Singer Claims She Was Just 16 When Diddy Had Her Come To A ‘Freak Off’ Party
    BroBible2 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs Who Will Leave You in Stitches with Their Wit and Humor
    Capital Chronicles2 days ago
    NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Speaks Out On Relationship With Caitlin Clark
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Cardi B Seemingly Responded to Offset Claiming She ‘F—ked’ Another Man With a ‘Baby Inside’ Her
    StyleCaster6 days ago
    Katt Williams Speaks on Diddy During Show: ‘They Put the Drugs in the Baby Oil’
    thesource.com15 hours ago
    The Most Overpriced Restaurant Now Has Over 450 Texas Locations
    kissfm969.com12 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Meek Mill Wants to Pay $100,000 to Hire an Investigative Team to Find ‘Every Specific Detail’ Linking His Name to Diddy’s Case
    Complex8 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Outside a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, young people in MAGA hats say they’re scared for their future
    The Independent8 days ago
    Mental health experts sound the alarm on Trump’s potential ‘cognitive decline’ as he’s ‘lost touch with reality’
    The Independent7 days ago
    The 4 Zodiac Signs That Feel Everything on a Deeper Level
    Ada E.2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Justin Bieber Diddy Grooming Fears Grow as His Fiery Father-In-Law Stephen Baldwin Warns: 'There's Always a Calm Before the Storm'
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs with a Secret Dark Side
    Ms Trent1 day ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy