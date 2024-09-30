Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • the-independent.com

    Phillip Schofield’s TV comeback Cast Away is one of the weirdest yet

    By Louis Chilton,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rich Homie Quan’s official cause of death revealed after rapper died aged 34
    the-independent.com8 hours ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Don Jr gets into post-debate spat with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins over ‘Hitler’ comments
    the-independent.com11 hours ago
    Arizona mom decapitated by son when she should have been celebrating at own surprise birthday party, cops say
    the-independent.com11 hours ago
    The extreme body horror film causing mass cinema walkouts around the world
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    John Amos’ cause of death revealed day after son announced Good Times star had died aged 84
    the-independent.com5 hours ago
    This Weekend’s Family Friendly Festivals and 21+ Beer Parties
    Maria Shimizu Christensen19 days ago
    Selena Gomez defends dancing closely with man other than boyfriend Benny Blanco at concert
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Boy, 4, begs father for bread in heartbreaking videos before he starved to death
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Comedian known for Kamala Harris impression sues Hinge date over alleged murder attempt
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Jimmy Carter ‘can’t even talk on the phone,’ grandson says in heartbreaking birthday update on president’s health
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney3 hours ago
    Fat Bear Week 2024 takes grisly turn as fatal bear fight is caught on camera
    the-independent.com10 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Man accused of strangling his mother to death – then calling 911 to say what he did
    the-independent.com16 hours ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Scientists find astonishing planet near to Earth
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Texas man pays $4,000 for ‘autographed’ Taylor Swift guitar at auction then smashes it to pieces with hammer
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz6 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy