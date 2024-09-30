Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTVZ

    Jimmy Carter is setting a new record for American presidents. It’s important for everyone

    By CNN Newsource,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jimmy Carter at 100: A power-playing loner from the farm to the White House and global stage
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Think allergy season is over? Not so fast, a doctor says
    KTVZ12 hours ago
    A sign of strength in the labor market: Job openings increased in August
    KTVZ1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    These women-dominated, high-paying jobs are growing the fastest this decade
    KTVZ1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Black-colored plastic used for kitchen utensils and toys linked to banned toxic flame retardants
    KTVZ1 day ago
    Largest Handmade Gift Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Craft Market With 65+ Vendors
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Heating your home will cost more again this winter
    KTVZ1 day ago
    He spent 7 years walking around the world. But his biggest challenge was being back home
    KTVZ1 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Couple in a severe Uber crash can’t sue because of an Uber Eats order
    KTVZ9 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy