NBC New York
AI chipmaker Cerebras files for IPO to take on Nvidia
By Kif Leswing,CNBCJordan Novet,CNBC,2 days ago
By Kif Leswing,CNBCJordan Novet,CNBC,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
goat knows
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York9 hours ago
NewsNinja1 day ago
Spacecraft delivery startup founded by former SpaceX rocket guru raises $150 million, led by Founders Fund
NBC New York1 day ago
NBC New York8 hours ago
NBC New York1 day ago
NewsNinja7 days ago
Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
The Current GA4 days ago
David Heitz25 days ago
The HD Post19 days ago
NBC New York2 days ago
NBC New York1 day ago
Pain In The Pass17 days ago
Morristown Minute28 days ago
M Henderson13 hours ago
NewsNinja4 hours ago
Alameda Post7 days ago
NBC New York11 hours ago
Matt Whittaker5 days ago
NBC New York1 day ago
Jacksonville Today4 days ago
NBC New York9 hours ago
Port strike fallout: Blockbuster weight-loss drug supply from Wegovy to Ozempic, Mounjaro, Zepbound, caught up in East Coast trade shutdown
NBC New York1 day ago
Nike's new CEO started as an intern—what you can learn, from a leadership expert: ‘There's something in the water here that everyone can drink'
NBC New York1 day ago
Morristown Minute4 hours ago
NBC New York6 hours ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile2 days ago
Mark Cuban drunkenly called American Airlines after selling his first company—and bought a lifetime flight pass for $125,000
NBC New York10 hours ago
NBC New York2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.