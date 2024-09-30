Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Kotaku

    Wizards Responds To Magic: The Gathering Commander Meltdown Over Controversial Card Bans

    By Ethan Gach,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    McDonald's Boo Buckets Are Back For Halloween And The New Look Is Dividing Happy Meal Fanatics
    Kotaku10 hours ago
    PS5 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders Have A Lot More Scalper Protection In Japan
    Kotaku1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    For The Love Of God, Play Yakuza 0 Before The Amazon Show Drops
    Kotaku1 day ago
    Twitch Streamer Will Neff On BFF Hasan Piker, The Binding Of Issac, And Long Island
    Kotaku1 day ago
    A Vtuber Just Became Twitch's Most-Subscribed Streamer Ever
    Kotaku1 day ago
    Microsoft Has Started Asking Devs Why They're Skipping Xbox
    Kotaku7 hours ago
    A Scrapped Overwatch Netflix Show, A Proposed Call Of Duty RTS, And Four More Details From An Upcoming Book On Blizzard
    Kotaku2 days ago
    Can Wyoming’s populist Freedom Caucus learn from the Idaho FC’s implosion?
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The 11 Best Weapons In Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, And Where To Find Them
    Kotaku2 days ago
    Improve Your Weapons And Armor In Black Myth: Wukong Right From The Start
    Kotaku2 days ago
    New Rugrats Movie Sounds Like Absolute Nightmare Fuel
    Kotaku9 hours ago
    PS5's Best New Feature Overshadowed By Scourge Of Unblockable Ads [Update: It's Fixed]
    Kotaku2 days ago
    Final Fantasy 14 Suspends Inactivity Penalty In The Wake Of Hurricane Helene
    Kotaku11 hours ago
    First I Hated Shogun Showdown, Then I Realized It's Fantastic
    Kotaku7 hours ago
    God Of War Ragnarök, As Told By Steam Reviews
    Kotaku8 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    15 PlayStation Characters Missing From Astro Bot
    Kotaku2 days ago
    NJ Health Officials Face Federal Charges in Overtime Scam
    Morristown Minute21 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    States Fight to Uphold Assault Weapons Ban in Federal Court
    Morristown Minute27 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz19 days ago
    The 9 Best Games We Played At Tokyo Game Show 2024
    Kotaku1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy