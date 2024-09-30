Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    Arizona's College Athletes Reap Financial Rewards with Lucrative NIL Deals

    By Aisha Khan,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Arizona's Talented Defensive Lineman Out For Season With Leg Injury
    Arizona Wildcats On SI1 day ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile12 hours ago
    Brent Brennan Makes Good On Promise To Deliver Arizona's Statement Win
    Arizona Wildcats On SI2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    5 Arizona Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2024
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Classic Tucson Pizza Shop Is Closing Original Pizzeria, Moving Locations
    Greyson F5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida12 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Festivals and Events Happening this Weekend: September 5 through September 8
    M Henderson28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass3 days ago
    How Legal Cannabis Could Help Your Property Value Grow
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile26 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy