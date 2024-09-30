Open in App
    • France 24

    A Le Pen conviction in fake EU jobs case could weigh on far-right support, researcher says

    By Sharon GAFFNEY,

    2 days ago
    Local News newsLocal News
    Far right's 'shadow everywhere': 'French PM's only hope is to keep far right happy and on-board'
    France 241 day ago
    What does the EU embezzlement trial mean for Le Pen and the French far right?
    France 2419 hours ago
    Could Austria's victorious far-right be sidelined by a 'grand coalition' unity government?
    France 241 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    California passes law allowing Dutch-style cannabis cafes
    France 241 day ago
    No arrests in South Africa mass shootings as death toll rises to 18
    France 241 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Former US president Jimmy Carter turns 100
    France 241 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Rwanda reports eight deaths linked to Ebola-like Marburg virus
    France 242 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    A photo of an Iranian missile generated using AI? A video of Netanyahu running to his bunker?
    France 246 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Can man and wolf coexist? Predator's return causes backlash among European farmers
    France 241 day ago
    Mexico's new president tells investors their money is safe
    France 241 day ago
    'Humiliated' profession - Afghan media says abuses rising
    France 2419 hours ago
    Haiti’s displaced facing ‘catastrophic’ food insecurity
    France 241 day ago
    US private sector adds more jobs than expected in September: ADP
    France 2413 hours ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Romania's agriculture sector devastated by drought, desertification
    France 2417 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago

