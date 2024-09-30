Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Bluestone Lake levels higher because of Hurricane Helene waters, officials say

    By Lori Kersey,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    An unusual October hurricane is growing in the Atlantic
    theweathernetwork.com3 days ago
    State of Emergency declared in Mercer County due to damage from Hurricane Helene
    Lootpress1 day ago
    UPDATE: Hurricane Helene grows to 120 mph winds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Alaska wildfire season, marked by significant smoke events, closes with below-average totals
    newsfromthestates.com5 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Deaths from Helene rise to 36 in SC; downed power lines create cleanup problems
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Post-Helene, Damascus, Va. ravaged by floodwaters and more state headlines
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    SC’s widespread power outage need not have been so severe
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Unionized Wilmington longshoremen could still work during strike
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    newsfromthestates.com3 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Starting gun in Annapolis fired long ago
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    The hypocrites lobbing hate at Haitian Americans are stomping on the American Dream
    newsfromthestates.com15 hours ago
    Man dead after tree fell on him
    Lootpress3 days ago
    Lawmakers recommend 8.5% funding bump for teachers, school staff
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Crews hold Togwotee Pass highway barrier between Fish Creek Fire, lodge and homes
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Vaughn man who cloned, bred and sold illegal sheep sentenced
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Denver's affordable housing boom: 6 approved projects in 5 months
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy