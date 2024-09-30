Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Gizmodo

    Wizards Takes Over Magic‘s Commander Format After Card Bans, Death Threats

    By James Whitbrook,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Wednesday’s Solar Eclipse Might Be the Worst One Yet
    Gizmodo1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Archaeologists Crack 460-Year-Old Notre-Dame Lead Coffin Mystery
    Gizmodo2 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Gemini Live Is Now Free for Everybody, So Go Talk to Your Phone
    Gizmodo1 day ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    If You Trade in Your Old Headphones, Samsung Offers You 40% Off on The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
    Gizmodo5 hours ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Kapow! Building the Classy Lego ’66 Batmobile
    Gizmodo2 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Batman: Arkham Shadow Shows You Can Get the Cheaper Meta Quest 3S Without Sacrificing Performance
    Gizmodo6 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Astronomers Discover Planet Orbiting Nearest Single Star to the Sun
    Gizmodo1 day ago
    Musk’s X Falls Below $10 Billion as Value Continues to Plummet
    Gizmodo2 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile12 hours ago
    Can Wyoming’s populist Freedom Caucus learn from the Idaho FC’s implosion?
    WyoFile1 day ago
    The Voltron Movie Is Actually Happening and Casting Has Begun
    Gizmodo7 hours ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz27 days ago
    This HP Laptop Is Stupid Cheap Right Now and Includes a Year of Microsoft 365, Boost Your Tech On a Budget!
    Gizmodo1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    American Bomb From World War II Explodes at Japanese Airport
    Gizmodo9 hours ago
    How Absolute Batman Is Building a Bigger Bruce Wayne
    Gizmodo5 hours ago
    Growing Air Leak in Russian Segment Now Deemed Greatest ISS Risk, Report Reveals
    Gizmodo1 day ago
    Squid Game Season 2 Teases the Salesman’s Return
    Gizmodo1 day ago
    FAA Launches Investigation Into Falcon 9’s Missed Splashdown After Crew-9 Launch
    Gizmodo6 hours ago
    NASA Forced to Turn Off Voyager 2 Instrument Due to Spacecraft’s Loss of Power
    Gizmodo9 hours ago
    Enrollment woes, free speech and guns: UW delivers its ‘state of the university’
    WyoFile12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy