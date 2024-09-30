Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Miami

    AI chipmaker Cerebras files for IPO to take on Nvidia

    By Kif Leswing,CNBCJordan Novet,CNBC,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Microsoft's mammoth AI bet will lead to over $100 billion in data center leases
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    'The worst all-time': CNN polling expert says J.D. Vance's unpopularity is unprecedented
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Facebook parent Meta rehired worker after he stalked a coworker for over a year, lawsuit says
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    PepsiCo to buy tortilla chip maker Siete Foods for $1.2 billion
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    How much money you need to retire comfortably in every U.S. state
    NBC Miami7 hours ago
    You're not imagining it—companies are changing their hiring plans ahead of the election
    NBC Miami12 hours ago
    The East and Gulf coast ports strike could be a no-win situation for the Biden administration
    NBC Miami13 hours ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Levi Strauss looking to sell Dockers business as khakis fall out of fashion
    NBC Miami6 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Healthy Returns: Pfizer pulls sickle cell disease drug from markets – here's why it matters
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    TV personality La La Anthony on why you should have multiple streams of income: You're ‘crazy if you only do one thing'
    NBC Miami3 hours ago
    Why Everest, the world's tallest mountain, is growing even taller
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Nike postpones investor day, posts mixed quarterly results as it gears up for CEO change
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    Earth just got a second moon, but not for long. Here's why
    NBC Miami12 hours ago
    What is Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system?
    NBC Miami1 day ago
    Eli Lilly to build $4.5 billion research and manufacturing center to propel drug pipeline
    NBC Miami14 hours ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute9 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Treasury yields rise as investors weigh economic, geopolitical outlook
    NBC Miami16 hours ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy