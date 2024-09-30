Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHAS 11

    LMPD: Man found shot inside vehicle outside south Louisville business

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Leann Stanford
    14h ago
    Nothing and I mean nothing surprises me anymore
    Mary Kitchen
    1d ago
    🥲🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 God Bless him and all family and friends.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Self-Professed ‘Super Mom’ Refused to Listen to Warnings About Co-Sleeping with Her Baby Girl. It Wound Up Killing Her
    People6 days ago
    Idaho man took a homeless person to breakfast. He then drugged and stabbed him 16 times
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Video Shows Kentucky Sheriff Shoot Judge in Chambers
    Court TV1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Indiana woman tied to bed and boyfriend strangled to death as couple’s plan to swing ends in terror
    themirror.com9 days ago
    Largest Handmade Gift Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Craft Market With 65+ Vendors
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Louisville mayor says city will bring back mask ban after recent shooting
    The Center Square10 hours ago
    3 Young Brothers in Indiana Are Diagnosed with the Same Rare Brain Abnormality: 'It’s Pretty Scary’
    People3 days ago
    This Shih Tzu Is Searching For Home After Growing Family No Longer Able To Care For Him
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Kentucky judge 'murdered in courthouse by Sheriff friend' as mystery of motive eludes mountain town
    themirror.com3 days ago
    Kentucky lawmaker wants convicted street racers to watch their cars get crushed
    WKRC2 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Shocking Video Shows Moment Kentucky Sheriff Allegedly Murders Judge In Courtroom
    Wide Open Country11 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida12 days ago
    FOCUS | Jamey Noel's alleged victims prepare to testify
    WHAS 113 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute9 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy