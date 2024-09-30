Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    UCLA lands class of 2026 twin brothers

    By Blair Angulo,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Loggains makes definitive statement about Gamecocks QB situation
    247Sports7 hours ago
    Kick time, TV set for Tennessee’s game against Florida
    247Sports2 days ago
    Kentucky lands commitment from OL Jayden Clark
    247Sports1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Minnesota at Michigan Officiating Error Forces Immediate Rule Change
    247Sports1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida12 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    WR Jack Foley headed to ACC with commitment to Wake Forest
    247Sports1 day ago
    Alabama will have smallest non-COVID crowd for SEC game in 61 years
    247Sports1 day ago
    Chris Klieman Press Conference | 09.30.24
    247Sports2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Where Missouri 2025 commitments are ranked within 247Sports: Offense
    247Sports1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Aaron Womack commits to Syracuse basketball, discusses decision
    247Sports2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    4-star WR Malik Clark decommits from Florida State
    247Sports1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Photos: Elite recruits take in Alabama's exciting win over Georgia
    247Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy