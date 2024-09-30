Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGAL

    Harrisburg police have arrested man wanted for rape of teenager

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Wawa crowned best convenience store chain in the country
    WGAL1 day ago
    Largest Handmade Gift Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Craft Market With 65+ Vendors
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja4 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    This Shih Tzu Is Searching For Home After Growing Family No Longer Able To Care For Him
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    8 great fall destinations in Pennsylvania
    WGAL2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida12 days ago
    Volunteers, organizatons from various states rally to help provide Helene relief
    WGAL2 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    This Weekend’s Family Friendly Festivals and 21+ Beer Parties
    Maria Shimizu Christensen19 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute9 hours ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy