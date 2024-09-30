Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 9News

    Gov. Tim Walz did not send police with paintball guns to enforce COVID-19 curfews

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Ralph Porzio II
    1d ago
    Bullshit!! We all saw the videos….we all heard the residents explaining it was him …. That’s just another Lie from left
    Rusty Hatfield
    2d ago
    It doesn't matter when or why law enforcement was sent to neighborhoods by Governor Walz to shoot residents with paintballs who were outdoors to force them to stay inside because that's communist dictator actions and should NEVER happen in America. 👎😠
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fact Check: 1995 Mug Shot of Tim Walz Is Authentic
    Snopes1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill2 days ago
    'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse set to dazzle today
    9News12 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    What Instagram's new privacy features mean for parents
    9News2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Kroger-Albertson's merger on hold as trial continues
    9News1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz has died
    9News1 day ago
    Professor discusses rising tensions in the Middle East
    9News12 hours ago
    Is being on fewer medications really better for your health?
    9News1 day ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute9 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    This Shih Tzu Is Searching For Home After Growing Family No Longer Able To Care For Him
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Positively Colorado: History of Lincoln Hills resort
    9News2 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jimmy Carter becomes first U.S. president to reach 100 years old
    9News1 day ago
    Biden Administration is taking a tougher stance on border security
    9News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy