Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WAFF

    Gov. Kay Ivey deploys Alabama National Guard to North Carolina

    By Javon Williams,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Brian Herron
    1d ago
    About time.
    Eric
    2d ago
    thanks, Governor Ivey, I'm sure democrats will find a way to bitch about this.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Biden rips Trump for lying, plans to visit North Carolina on Wednesday
    The Hill2 days ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals the one word she’d use to describe her husband
    the-independent.com6 days ago
    New scam targeting Alabamians and draining food stamp accounts
    WAFF23 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    ‘Superheroes don’t die’: Student creates nonprofit, honors officer who saved her life
    WAFF4 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    'Embarrassing': J.D. Vance shakes hands in parking lot when sandwich shop won't let him in
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    New bill would prevent Trump from killing criminal cases if re-elected
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Tupelo Woman Arrested for Child Endangerment
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy